Turkey of the Week: A lukewarm campaign from Coors Light



What began as a promising campaign from Coors Light quickly descended into what can only be described as a postmodern torture method aimed at anyone hoping to watch, well, anything on Channel 4.

Featuring three (very talented) comedians – Doc Brown, London Hughes and Tash Demetriou – the live-voting campaign allowed viewers to tweet to vote for their favourite on-screen disses and enjoy real-time updates on who is winning the battle, with puffer-jacket-wearing Demetriou eventually crowned "the coldest rapper of all time".

However, it's not the concept that lets this Coors Light ad down – in fact, the concept is pretty brilliant. The real problem is that this ad runs at every imaginable opportunity while I try to watch 30 Rock on All 4.

Now, I enjoy beer as much as the next Irishman, but if I have to hear Demetriou say "I’ve drawn you a graph" one more time I swear on all that’s holy that I’ll go teetotal. Now that’s cold.

Brand Coors Light

Title Coldest of all time

Agencies The Outfit, Zenith UK