Emmet McGonagle
Added 14 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: A lukewarm campaign from Coors Light

Damn, that's an annoying spot.


What began as a promising campaign from Coors Light quickly descended into what can only be described as a postmodern torture method aimed at anyone hoping to watch, well, anything on Channel 4.

Featuring three (very talented) comedians – Doc Brown, London Hughes and Tash Demetriou – the live-voting campaign allowed viewers to tweet to vote for their favourite on-screen disses and enjoy real-time updates on who is winning the battle, with puffer-jacket-wearing Demetriou eventually crowned "the coldest rapper of all time". 

However, it's not the concept that lets this Coors Light ad down – in fact, the concept is pretty brilliant. The real problem is that this ad runs at every imaginable opportunity while I try to watch 30 Rock on All 4.

Now, I enjoy beer as much as the next Irishman, but if I have to hear Demetriou say "I’ve drawn you a graph" one more time I swear on all that’s holy that I’ll go teetotal. Now that’s cold.

Brand Coors Light
Title Coldest of all time
Agencies The Outfit, Zenith UK

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

What is it like to work in the marketing team at Canon?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Shrewd planning sets gold standard

Promoted

July 22, 2019
MEDIA
Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Thinkbox TV Planning: the film of the awards afternoon

Promoted

July 17, 2019
How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

How Facebook helped Sigrid top the charts

Promoted

July 16, 2019