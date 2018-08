Like every selfish non-parent, I'm all in favour of a less obtrusive pram, and there’s a certain logic to depicting Micralite’s strollers as being "invisible".

But pair these slightly spooky, mysterious shots of floating children with Generic Sad Piano Film Trailer Score #647, and it’s difficult to escape the sense that these poor infants have died and are ascending to heaven.

Brand: Micralite

Title: Fly

Agency: Isobel

Client: Samantha Donnelly, brand marketing manager

Some of the best sad piano music/dead children combos



Manchester by the Sea

The Lovely Bones

Ordinary People