Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 9 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: NatWest's patronising ad is an ineffective way to connect with women

There's a difference between financial feminism and mansplaining.

NatWest and Stylist: we'll give the roses a miss
NatWest and Stylist: we'll give the roses a miss

Dear Mr Banker, you’re right. Yes, we women need to be spoken to "respectfully" and in a "non-patronising way". And, yes, it’s crucial that we tackle the "financial confidence gap".

But, frankly, we don’t need you to mansplain money to us.

In the ad, you say: "Only powerful meaningful change will make a difference." Yet, from the painstakingly patronising tone to the "I’m sorry" roses, I struggle to see how this spot makes any meaningful change.

We need tangible action from NatWest to promote financial feminism, not an insulting letter.

Brand NatWest
Title A woman’s worth 
Agency NatWest and Stylist

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #56 Andy Jex

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
MEDIA
Heard radio's good news story?

Heard radio's good news story?

Promoted

May 23, 2019
AGENCY
Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Ogilvy: The real apprentice experience

Promoted

May 23, 2019
Things that make me go OOH

Things that make me go OOH

Promoted

May 15, 2019