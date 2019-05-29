Turkey of the Week: NatWest's patronising ad is an ineffective way to connect with women

Dear Mr Banker, you’re right. Yes, we women need to be spoken to "respectfully" and in a "non-patronising way". And, yes, it’s crucial that we tackle the "financial confidence gap".

But, frankly, we don’t need you to mansplain money to us.

In the ad, you say: "Only powerful meaningful change will make a difference." Yet, from the painstakingly patronising tone to the "I’m sorry" roses, I struggle to see how this spot makes any meaningful change.

We need tangible action from NatWest to promote financial feminism, not an insulting letter.

Brand NatWest

Title A woman’s worth

Agency NatWest and Stylist