Turkey of the week: Nivea's hair-raising ad is anything but smooth

Footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (pictured above, centre) is having a post-match shower. So far, so bad. The Liverpool FC star then starts shaving his chest but nicks himself. For some reason his ablutions are live-streamed to the nation (surely there’s a privacy issue, here?) who wince at his poor technique. But never fear, help is at hand from "the UK’s first body shaving range".

I didn’t like the ad with its tired, football commentator voiceover and cheesy, wooden footballers but my main gripe really is with the product. Why oh why can’t men just celebrate their hairy chests?

Brand: Nivea Men

Agency: FCB Inferno