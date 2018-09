I don’t usually put much stock in YouTube comments, but this one beneath OnTheMarket.com’s ad says it best: "It’s like car crash TV. It’s terrible but you just can’t stop watching."

Is it the annoying tune, bad acting or lack of developed idea that make this spot so cringeworthy? It's all of the above. This is the kind of ad that lends credence to the view of advertising as a skippable medium.