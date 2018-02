Which is why its latest spot – an ad to push the bookmaker’s app – comes as such a disappointment.

Even if you are happy to chuckle at the idea of exploiting African children, the ad’s gurning IT crowd lack the observational comedy genius of previous Paddy Power campaigns, and it fails to offer a single good reason to download the app.

The pressure will be on Chime Sports Marketing, which now takes over the account from Lucky Generals, to get the punters laughing again.

Brand: Paddy Power