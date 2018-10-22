Brittaney Kiefer
Turkey of the Week: Philip Morris' campaign is a wolf in sheep's clothing

Never has a wolf in sheep's clothing been more poorly disguised than Philip Morris' ad campaign urging smokers to quit.

The owner of Marlboro is encouraging smokers to ask friends and family to pledge small, practical offers of support if they commit to give up smoking for 30 days. But when Philip Morris continues to promote smoking outside the UK, its hypocrisy is plain to see. And when smoking is the leading preventable cause of cancer, it will take much more than small acts for this company’s do-good claims to be taken seriously. Creature chief executive Dan Cullen-Shute put it best: "You don’t get a treat for not shitting on the sofa if you’ve only not shat on the sofa because we’ve had to throw the sofa out because you kept shitting on it."

Brand Philip Morris
Title Hold my light
Client Peter Nixon, managing director
Agency Trigger

