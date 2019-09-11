Turkey of the Week: Pizza Hut's cheesy campaign fails to deliver



Pizza Hut kicked off 2019 with a bang, debuting its venomous "Now that’s delivering" campaign with an effervescent frontman and a series of swipes at dough-kneading rival Domino's.

However, it’s sad to see the brand has fallen short with its latest spot, "Too good to be true, but true". I’m all up for the Old Spice approach of quirky for quirkiness’ sake, but "liar liar, pants on fire, pants of truth" is a pretty lazy effort at humour from the pizza aficionados.

The same applies for parodied characters of busy dads, sleepy students and ambitious execs – unfortunately, Pizza Hut’s spot is brimming with the circa 2007 "OMG so random" brand of humour that has grown to make society wince.

That said, I do enjoy the not-so-subtle digs at Domino's, so it’s not all doom and gloom. But on this occasion, the cons outweight the pros.

Title Too good to be true, but true

Agency Iris

Brand Pizza Hut