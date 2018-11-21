Turkey of the Week: Rak-su's Coca-Cola remix tastes flat

Holidays are coming, holidays are coming, holidays are coming… especially to Watford. This bizarre spot takes us to the home of reigning X Factor champions Rak-Su, proud Watford lads, where they stand cringingly clad in festive clobber to deliver their take on the brand’s Christmas tune. (Purists, don't be alarmed, a Coca-Cola Classic of this ad also exists.)

Despite being the first-ever band to win The X Factor by singing their own tracks at every stage of the competition, the quartet clearly couldn’t resist the opportunity to cover a famous advertising jingle, slotting in the line "laugh until we cry" – which may prove prophetic.

Coke has said that 2018 will see the biggest activation of the "Holidays are coming" campaign, including partnerships with Snapchat, LADbible and Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball, where – you’ve guessed it – Rak-Su will be performing.

This latest revamp bears all the hallmarks of the soft drink's other 2018 marketing efforts – cheesy clichés and a terrible cover track – while ruining a simple ad that for many fans heralds the start of the festive season. Sometimes, no remix is required.

