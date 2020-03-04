Turkey of the Week: Reebok has wasted Cardi B's talent



Reebok has tapped Cardi B for another creepy spot. Last year’s ad saw the rapper’s nails gradually grow longer to tie up her Reebok trainers. And it strangely worked, landing "Nails" an Ad of the Week from Campaign US.

The latest spot is shown through the lens of a homeowner's doorbell CCTV. Taking inspiration from The Purge, it is in equal measures terrifying and weird, as women wearing Cardi B masks turn the driveaway into a runway.

Cardi B twerks down said runway, tossing aside Reebok’s Zig Kinetica trainers while flashing her body and slapping her arse. The soundtrack, confusingly, features not Cardi B but a male rapper.

Other videos in Reebok's "#ZigTheRunway" campaign utilise the artists' skills, such as one with photographer Cam Kirk, who walks the runway with a DLSR in hand, while "redefining what you expect from a photographer".

Meanwhile, this ad with Cardi B – the only woman to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album as a solo artist and the only female rapper to attain multiple number-one songs on the Billboard chart – just focuses on her gyrating her body.

Rapping aside, the award-winning artist has made an impact on pop culture with her catchphrases and personality. This objectifying spot is a complete waste of talent. Okkkuuuurrr.

