Orianna Rosa Royle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Revolut took inspiration from (read: ripped off) Spotify

This is pretty familiar...

Turkey of the Week: Revolut took inspiration from (read: ripped off) Spotify

A bright colour scheme of magenta and electric blue? Check. A nod to looming Brexit? Check. A reassuring "Hang in there" strapline? Check… again.

Hang on, Revolut. This seems awfully familiar.

The out-of-home copycat execution reads: "To the 7,643 people who set a monthly food budget called 'Brexit Survival Fund'… Hang in there."

This is strikingly similar to Spotify’s most recent "Wrapped" campaign: "Dear 3,749 people who streamed 'It's the End of the World As We Know It' the day before the Brexit vote, Hang in there."

From the aesthetic down to the idea of drawing on user data to inspire the copy, the banking app’s campaign is a clear rip-off of Spotify's year-end campaign.

Hang in there, Revolut. We’re sure no-one will notice...

Brand Revolut
Agency n/s

 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Career quandary: How should I include 'gardening leave' on my CV?

Promoted

Added 19 hours ago
How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

How cannabis' image is changing and why all marketers need to pay attention

Promoted

Added 43 hours ago
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #52 Lucas Peon

Promoted

January 24, 2019
BRANDS
What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

What is it like to work in the recruitment sales division at Haymarket Media Group?

Promoted

January 24, 2019