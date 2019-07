Was there an idea for this campaign besides "get Robert De Niro"? But look at all the things the Oscar-winning actor can do. He can wear hipster glasses. He can say one word in French. He can open the boot of a car.

It feels as if the agency forgot to write a script after pouring their efforts into securing a big name. Why spend so much money and time on producing a campaign that will be completely forgettable?

Brand Kia

Agency Innocean Worldwide