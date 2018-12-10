Turkey of the Week: Ryanair's Christmas ad fails to take off

Ryanair is a brand that unashamedly defines itself by being cheap. But this soporific effort would struggle to find a home in Poundland if the shop stocked bargain ads.

When a family excitedly opens their gifts on Christmas Day, all of the presents are revealed to be £50 Ryanair vouchers, because that’s what people really want instead of, say, a computer game or piece of jewellery.

The joke is told at 20 seconds in, but Ryanair insists on repeating it – with drastically diminishing returns – for almost another minute. If you persist until the end, you’ll likely be both confused and bored in equal measure – an experience that all budget airline flyers should know all too well.

