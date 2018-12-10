Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: Ryanair's Christmas ad fails to take off

Budget airline offers a festive blend of boredom and confusion.

Ryanair is a brand that unashamedly defines itself by being cheap. But this soporific effort would struggle to find a home in Poundland if the shop stocked bargain ads.

When a family excitedly opens their gifts on Christmas Day, all of the presents are revealed to be £50 Ryanair vouchers, because that’s what people really want instead of, say, a computer game or piece of jewellery.

The joke is told at 20 seconds in, but Ryanair insists on repeating it – with drastically diminishing returns – for almost another minute. If you persist until the end, you’ll likely be both confused and bored in equal measure – an experience that all budget airline flyers should know all too well.

Brand Ryanair
Agency In-house

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

BRANDS
What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

Promoted

Added 41 hours ago

What is it like to work in Haymarket's automotive division?

AGENCY
Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

Promoted

December 10, 2018

Meet Saatchi & Saatchi's new hire: John-Paul Li, Daniel Marks Planning Academy

AGENCY
VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

December 06, 2018

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

MEDIA
Five ways to make digital stand out

Promoted

December 06, 2018

Five ways to make digital stand out