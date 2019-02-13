Turkey of the Week: Samsung makes us fear for the future

I don’t mind Samsung lodging Que Será, Será in my head for the entire week. It’s just too bad that it makes me recall the ad.

How did Samsung manage to make innovation look so dystopian? Almost everyone in this spot is alone: the child with no friends save for her Samsung phone, a woman having a tattoo done by a robot in a lab, another bathed in the blue light of her device at night.

Most of the innovations are underwhelming too. Show me the pregnant woman who wants an ultrasound phone attachment from the maker of the self-combusting Galaxy Note 7.

The wrong notes go on as the cheery tune jars with the final monster battle scene. Not so much Que Será, more Qué?

Brand Samsung

Agency Leo Burnett Chicago