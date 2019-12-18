Turkey of the Week: Samsung's new spot makes Zoomers feel old

October saw Samsung launch two Galaxy 10 smartphones into the world’s atmosphere to create "space selfies" – a move later described by FKTRY founder Jules Ehrhardt as "everything wrong with marketing today".

While the space selfie satellite found itself upended in a garden in rural Michigan, at least the concept was clear: bring selfies to the stratosphere.

As a 23-year-old Samsung user, I have virtually no clue what is happening in Samsung’s latest spot, "Awesome is for everyone".

The ad follows a group of twenty-somethings as they document everything and nothing for the masses, all to the repeated mantra of "awesome screen, awesome camera, long-lasting battery life".

While Samsung’s consistent slating of Apple’s lacklustre battery life is to be applauded, everything else about this spot is nothing short of migraine-inducing.

Title Awesome is for everyone

Brand Samsung

Agency Wieden & Kennedy Amsterdam