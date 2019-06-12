Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
Turkey of the Week: Santander's Ant & Dec ad hangs by a thin thread

I can see why some customers threatened to leave the bank.

It's not every day that an ad makes customers so annoyed that they threaten to leave your business altogether. But that is what happened when Santander went all out with its new campaign starring Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who promote a fictional rival bank called "Antandec". "This morning I am seriously contemplating changing banks," one person tweeted after the spot aired. 

I have two hunches for the reason behind this outrage. One, it’s certainly an odd choice to make Ant the face of your brand following his recent drink-driving conviction. And two, the film is cringeworthy from beginning to end. Celebrity is not a strong enough thread on which to hang a campaign idea. It may stick in your mind, but it’s memorable for all the wrong reasons. 

Brand Santander
Client Keith Moor, chief marketing officer
Agency Engine

