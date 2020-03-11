Turkey of the Week: Shell's She'll shill is a total shit show

To highlight its commitment to gender equality on International Women's Day, Shell added an apostrophe to its logo on its social media platforms and at a single petrol station in California.

Shell also released a video that carries lines such as "She will be heard" and "She will be respected", before revealing the new logo: She’ll.

Disappointedly, the ad is a far cry from reality, where just one woman sits on Shell’s (or is it now She’ll’s?) leadership team.

Stunts like this, which aren’t backed by tangible efforts to reduce gender inequality, are lazy and empty gestures. Alas, gender equality still seems to be a distant future for Shell.

Brand Shell

Agency Wunderman Thompson Atlanta