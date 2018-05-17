Turkey of the week: Skippy's peanut butter ad is in bad taste

Imagine for one minute the thought process that may have gone into conceiving this tawdry bit of film: "hmm American brand.... peanut butter has got nuts in it... Eureka! 'Americans are nuts!'"

Perhaps anti-Americanism is accepted in some quarters as the last bastion of acceptable xenophobia in this country, let alone rehashing time-honoured stigma about mental health. But packaging such drivel in this kind of animated form just leaves me with a bitter taste that no amount of butter, sugar and palm oil could salvage.

Brand: Skippy

Agency: BBDO



