Omar Oakes
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the week: Skippy's peanut butter ad is in bad taste

Omar Oakes reckons peanut butter brand Skippy's new ad is cheap and nasty.

Imagine for one minute the thought process that may have gone into conceiving this tawdry bit of film: "hmm American brand.... peanut butter has got nuts in it... Eureka! 'Americans are nuts!'"

Perhaps anti-Americanism is accepted in some quarters as the last bastion of acceptable xenophobia in this country, let alone rehashing time-honoured stigma about mental health. But packaging such drivel in this kind of animated form just leaves me with a bitter taste that no amount of butter, sugar and palm oil could salvage. 

Brand: Skippy
Agency: BBDO

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Tackling GDPR as an opportunity, not a threat

MEDIA
How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

How technology has changed consumer behaviour in cosmetics - and what this means for everyone

MEDIA
B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

B&Q supplies a big impression outdoors

AGENCY
Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'