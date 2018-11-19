Turkey of the Week: SodaStream has taken the 'everything but the kitchen sink' approach

What ever happened to less is more? Oh look, there’s a boardroom full of cartoonish villains cackling over water bottle sales. And then it’s a Coke parody. Before you can mutter "Hilltop", the raspy tone of Rod Stewart – who’s also musical guest on this weekend’s Strictly, and if you’re wondering why he’s everywhere may we point out that tickets for his tour go on sale this week – can be heard.

But wait – it isn’t Rod Stewart. It’s a turtle, urging people to do "less singing, more doing". Better still, Stewarturtle turns out to be cradled by The Mountain from Game of Thrones. Yeah, Gregor Clegane. Topless. Swaying to the music. Accompanied by CGI animals.

Why is SodaStream obsessed with GoT? What is even happening any more? Maybe we actually love this?

