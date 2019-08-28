Turkey of the Week: South Western Railway takes you on a journey into the bizarre



Having to endure South Western Railway every day, it’s difficult to put my prejudices aside when it comes to this spot. And, in fairness, advertising something as mundane as a train service is not every creative's dream brief.

But let’s look at the evidence: a family travels around London, apparently stealing zoo creatures and historical artefacts to take on a journey to the coast. Inexplicably, they are then joined by the undead – reincarnations of Queen Elizabeth I, a World War II pilot and a medieval knight, as well as a guardsman and a spaceman (why?) for good measure. After larks on bikes and Segways, they end up eating chips on the promenade. "Great days never leave you," a jaunty voiceover informs us.

Now, I like the bizarre and the fucked-up, but I can’t get my head around this one.

Client South Western Railway

Agency Engine