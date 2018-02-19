Turkey of the week: Specsavers appears to have run out of ideas

Under the stewardship of creative director Graham Daldry it has produced some of the most gently amusing and charming ads of recent years – in fact, it has put many agencies to shame. And yet, and yet. This latest spot featuring the tiresome paparazzi brand character Jason Shutter suggests that this campaign is in danger of running out of ideas. It lacks the pace of its predecessors while Shutter himself is an irritant, lacking the humanity that was so beautifully in previous characters. With Specsavers currently reviewing its media, maybe this might also be an opportunity to throw open its creative strategy to new ideas?

Brand: Specsavers

Creative agency: Specsavers Creative