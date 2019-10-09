Simon Gwynn
Added 9 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Turkey of the Week: To state the Obvious, you can't polish a turd

If you're going to talk shit, you better do it with panache.


Something stinks about this team-up between Hotels.com and faecal scent disguiser Poo-Pourri – and it’s not the subject matter of "first-holiday-with-bae hotel-room-poo anxiety", which is no doubt a legitimate thing to talk about.

No, what I’m talking about is none other than Captain Obvious, the worst brand mascot this side of Mr Mucus (the US really has a lot to answer for). The captain’s existence is something of a cosmic joke, since the choice to continue using him in Hotels.com’s campaigns is the literal opposite of obvious. 

This time, Hotels.com has teamed him up with Poo-Pourri’s frontwoman, who is meant to be funny because she has a posh voice but likes to say things like "an unexpected hotel guest aggressively knocking on his back door" and (from another ad) "passing the chocolate delights". Make it stop.

Brand Hotels.com
Title #FirstPooWithBoo
Agency Crispin Porter Bogusky

