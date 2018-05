Poor Anthea. Behold as this once all-powerful ‘90s TV star is portrayed as a credit score service-peddling avatar. Her naturally sunny charm has been flayed and beaten into a vehicle for some of the laziest double entendre you’ll ever hear in an ad such as, "Has he got a big one?" and "It looks like she’s scored with him!" Yuck.

Brand: TotallyMoney

Creative agency: Recipe