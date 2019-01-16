Omar Oakes
Turkey of the Week: TotallyMoney wasted a perfectly good Buerk

The campaign that reduced Anthea Turner to smut-spewing is back and this time it's impersonal.

Michael Buerk, a titan of British journalism whose coverage of the Ethiopian famine in the 1980s helped spawn Band Aid and later Live Aid, has apparently been given a brain transplant in this latest offence against culture.

The worst is saved for last as, following a tedious exchange between the newsreader and "credit expert"/matriarch Julie, Buerk sheepishly tries to befriend her and the family because he has nothing better to do – but to no avail.

I’d like to think someone as sharp as Buerk would have suspected the worst after clocking an untouched roast chicken on the dinner table. 

After this and poor Anthea Turner, what’s next in this terrifying campaign? Sir David Attenborough being thrown off a plane without a parachute?

Brand TotallyMoney
Client Nathan Levi, chief marketing officer
Agency The Kitchen

