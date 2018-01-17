Simon Gwynn
Turkey of the week: Virgin Active ad makes the gym the stuff of nightmares

Simon Gwynn was left with a desire to be a fat layabout after watching Virgin Active's new campaign.

There’s nothing wrong with the January epidemic of good intentions: yes, we should all get more exercise done, and your gym of choice is a perfectly functional place to achieve said exercise.

But Virgin’s suggestion that the gym should be used as an excuse to have the lunch break you were entitled to but never took is nothing short of a step back for society. Use that break to read, meditate or discuss Eastenders – and use the gym in a way that actually makes it a positive contribution to your life, rather than adding to the underlying anxiety that is part and parcel of being a human in 2018.

Brand: Virgin Active
Title: No excuses
Client: Tim Carter, group brand director

