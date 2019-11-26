Turkey of the Week: Virgin Trains bows out with a nightmarish ride



Virgin Trains’ tenure running the West Coast Main Line has finally come to an end. And what better way to mark this milestone than to have Virgin founder Sir Richard Branson endure a nightmarish train journey to hell that will be familiar to many of his customers who used the service over the past 22 years.

Supposedly a homage to the period, this commercial is inexplicably set to the Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes 1987 hit (I’ve Had) the Time of My Life from Dirty Dancing and features an appearance from loathsome character Mr Blobby, whose brief period of popularity came to an end long before this time. Baffling.

Brand Virgin Trains

Agency Cubaka