TV ad complaints shot up by 44% in 2021, ASA reports

The Advertising Standards Authority received a record number of complaints in 2021, according to its annual report.

The report, published today (19 May) in partnership with the Committees of Advertising Practice (CAP), showed that online remained the most complained about medium, drawing 20,735 complaints, nearly half of the total.

However, it was a close call between online and TV, which accrued 20,425 complaints – a 44% increase on 2020, relating to TV ads.

This is perhaps unsurprising, seeing as the most complained about TV ad in 2021 was Tesco’s festive spot featuring Father Christmas showing his Covid vaccination passport at border control. The ad attracted more than 5,000 complaints to the ASA, making it the second-most-complained-about ad of all time.

However, despite backlash from anti-vaxxers, the ASA concluded that the ad did not break any rules.

Interestingly, there was a 5% drop in the number of TV ads complained about compared with 2020, with the ad watchdog looking into 4,802 cases relating to TV.

Case numbers for online ads remained in line with the previous year at 14,558.

Looking closer at online, the ad watchdog further noted that complaints about influencer posts were up 20% to 4,889, and made up almost a quarter of all cases (3,648).

There was also a rise in complaints about other types of online ads, including video on demand (up 138%), paid-for-ads on websites (39%) and audio podcast or on demand (54%).

The ASA received a total of 43,325 complaints in 2021 relating to 22,115 ads. In addition, 20,456 ads were amended or withdrawn as a result of ASA investigations.

Influencer clamp-down continues

The ASA, which has recently been clamping down on influencer activity, has also announced a new project that harnesses artificial intelligence to capture and analyse all Instagram stories produced by what it described as “high-risk” influencers who are on its radar for being “unwilling or unable to clearly and consistently label when their content is an ad”.

The watchdog said in a statement: “Using machine learning algorithms to automatically identify potential ads in these posts, we are taking advantage of state-of-the-art image recognition and natural language processing techniques to categorise the images and videos influencers post.

“We also search influencers’ content for possible ad labels giving us the ability to identify which are likely to be ads but are not disclosed as such, in breach of our rules.”

According to the watchdog, this will allow it to act “at pace and scale” in identifying problems and taking action.

It detailed that it is now monitoring “dozens” of influencers each week, and that it is capturing and analysing nearly 20,000 Instagram stories each month.

“We are also ramping up our monitoring of companies who partner with influencers and holding them to account,” it added.

“Repeat offenders who are unable or unwilling to follow the rules will face an escalation of sanctions and enforcement action.

“As part of that, we are currently considering lining up the worst offenders for referral to statutory authorities for consideration of legal sanctions as well as working directly with the host platform to pull the plug on problem accounts.”

Break-down by nation

The watchdog further revealed that, proportionately, people in Scotland are more inclined to lodge complaints about ads, whether on the grounds of misleadingness, harm or offence, than people in any of the other four nations.

Meanwhile, people in Wales and Northern Ireland are less likely to complain and, as a proportion of the UK population, people in England complain about ads close to their population level.

People in Wales were however more likely to complain about issues relating to harm and offence in ads than people from England and Northern Ireland.

This is the first time the ASA has broken down the figures for each home nation and so there are no comparative figures.

But it explained that the higher level of complaints from Scotland could be partly down to a national ad campaign the ASA ran across Scottish media between September 2020 and March 2021.

ASA chief executive, Guy Parker said: “Technology is transforming all our lives and as our Annual Report shows it’s also transforming how the ASA regulates misleading, harmful or irresponsible ads.

“As our world leading use of artificial intelligence to help tackle misleading influencer ads demonstrates, we’re harnessing and increasing our use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver tech-assisted and proactive regulation. It means we’re better able to respond to concerns and ensures we continue to provide a one-stop-shop for advertising complaints for the public and responsible businesses across the UK.”