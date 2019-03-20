TV adspend flat in 2018 despite online brands raising investment

TV advertising marketing body Thinkbox has revealed that brands spent a total of £5.11bn on the medium in 2018, unchanged from 2017.

The total includes broadcast TV spots and sponsorship, broadcaster VOD, addressable TV, interactive TV advertising, and product placement.

The lack of growth in a World Cup year continues a rockier patch for commercial broadcasters since 2016's record £5.27bn total, a patch which is likely to be extended in 2019 by the scheduled withdrawal this summer of gambling brands from advertising in live sports.

Thinkbox chief executive Lindsey Clay described TV’s 2018 performance as "strong" given "the challenging economic environment" and also talked up the growing investment from online businesses.

Online brands, which surpassed food as the single biggest-spending category of TV advertiser back in 2016, increased their collective spend by 7% on 2017 to £760m. Amazon upped its spend 21% to £60m according to Nielsen, making it the third biggest spender on TV after Procter & Gamble (£169m) and RB (£79m).

However, those rises were offset by drops of 3% for food producers and retailers (still the second biggest category at £534m) and 6% for the hard-hit general retail sector (the ninth biggest category at £243m). Most seriously, the amount of spend from the long tail outside the top ten categories fell 6% to £1.296bn.

One slight surprise in Thinkbox’s figures was that the cost of TV advertising rose by 1% in 2018, which is at first glance contrary to the long-term deflationary trend. The average cost-per-thousand (CPT) for broadcast TV ad views over the year was £5.13.

Thinkbox rejected the idea that the medium is starting to become more expensive, providing as evidence the chart below of RPI-adjusted average prices which shows 2018 was the most inexpensive year at least since 2004.

In 2018 there was, in the view of Patrick O’Reilly, AV group account director at Goodstuff, a mix of slight price inflation in groups such as 16-34s and 16-24s and slight deflation in groups such as all adults, housepersons and ABC1 adults.

But in 2019, O’Reilly added, the average adult cost-per-thousand "looks set to rise for the first time since 2015, albeit by less than 1% year on year".

"As broadcast video on demand (BVOD) viewing grows and Sky further integrate their platform to put on-demand at the heart of their offering, it’s unsurprising that linear impacts are taking a hit. That’s why a varied video-mix that includes VOD is essential to maximise reach."

Another data point included in Thinkbox’s figures is for the number of advertisers that were either new to TV or had returned to the medium after a gap of at least five years. In 2018 that number was 867, which was significantly higher than 2017’s total of 785.

Two major finance brands which returned after a shorter hiatus – Capital One and Visa – helped drive an 18% rise in spending from the category to £378m.

Those brands may have been on Clay’s mind when she claimed: "TV is a trusted, high quality environment for brands, and we are seeing signs of money moving back to TV from lower quality online environments which can’t guarantee a safe environment for brands."