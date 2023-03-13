Promoted
The Trade Desk
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

TV advertising confessional: tell us your pain points and knowledge gaps

TV: The Next Episode is back… hurrah! But this year we want you to help us shape the agenda by telling us what the 2023 event must cover

TV advertising confessional: tell us your pain points and knowledge gaps

In September last year, we hosted a meaningful, one-day conference to bring the TV advertising world together – linear, addressable and streaming – under one roof. Excellent brand and broadcasting speakers, creative showcases and meaty panel discussions made for a fascinating and rewarding day full of debate and discussion. Your feedback on the event was universally positive, so we’re delighted to be hosting it again this year, on Wednesday 13 September in London. 

We want to ensure the agenda is relevant and fresh and delivers on all of your TV advertising challenges, so please tell us what topics you’d like us to cover, who you’d like to hear from, and how we can make it as valuable a day as possible for you.

Simply, take this short survey below to help shape the event. And as a thank you, we’ll enter you into a prize draw to win a £75 Ocado voucher.

 

Topics

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

CAMPAIGN: BEST ONLINE B2B BRAND

CAMPAIGN AI 

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Become a member of Campaign

Get the latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now