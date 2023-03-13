TV advertising confessional: tell us your pain points and knowledge gaps

In September last year, we hosted a meaningful, one-day conference to bring the TV advertising world together – linear, addressable and streaming – under one roof. Excellent brand and broadcasting speakers, creative showcases and meaty panel discussions made for a fascinating and rewarding day full of debate and discussion. Your feedback on the event was universally positive, so we’re delighted to be hosting it again this year, on Wednesday 13 September in London.

We want to ensure the agenda is relevant and fresh and delivers on all of your TV advertising challenges, so please tell us what topics you’d like us to cover, who you’d like to hear from, and how we can make it as valuable a day as possible for you.

Simply, take this short survey below to help shape the event. And as a thank you, we’ll enter you into a prize draw to win a £75 Ocado voucher.