Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Now TV builds 'hyper-realistic' humanoid robot for Season Two of Westworld

Now TV planted a highly realistic robot in a London pub to promote the second series of HBO drama Westworld.

Built by robotics company Engineered Arts, "Fred the robot" is modelled on a real 55-year-old Londoner, Tedroy Newell. Fred uses hundred of thousands of lines of computer code and tens of thousands of components, including a metal skeleton, silicone skin, real hair and acrylic eyes, to replicate the appearance and behaviour of Newell.

The idea was created by Taylor Herring.

Fred was placed in The Prince Alfred pub in West London, which was fitted with hidden cameras, where he struck up conversations with unsuspecting members of the public.

Westworld, based on the 1972 film of the same name, takes place in an eponymous Wild West-themed amusement park which is populated by android "hosts".  

Research commissioned by Now TV, polling 2,000 adults in the UK, found that more than 69% of Brits were worried or fearful at the prospect of robots taking over their jobs, while 40% believe a robot could do their job just as well if not better than them.

Emma Quartly, marketing director at Now TV, said: "We are still a long way away from creating artificially intelligent hosts as sophisticated as those in Westworld, but to celebrate the show’s return we wanted to give the general public a little taste of what is possible.

"Fred is the next generation in human-like robotics and so it seemed fitting to hand the show’s promotion over to him. Needless to say, there were some stunned reactions, especially when in true Westworld-style he starts to glitch."

Watch the making of Fred

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
How to master mobile and GDPR

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago

How to master mobile and GDPR

MEDIA
McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

McDonald's 'Big Mac' makes a big impression

MEDIA
Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

Promoted

Added 9 hours ago

Why we need more heroes in the mobile age

AGENCY
Alistair King (right, with James Barty): “We’re in the right place at the right time”

Promoted

Added 23 hours ago

World's leading independent agencies: ambitiously independent