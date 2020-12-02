Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Now TV enlists Martine McCutcheon to launch Love Actually-inspired greetings experience

Actress won't be delivering the messages.

McCutcheon: promoting the service
Now TV, the Sky-owned subscription service, has taken inspiration from the 2003 film Love Actually to launch a greetings service whereby loved ones can send each other a message that will be delivered to their doorstep.

The brand has enlisted Martine McCutcheon, who starred in the romcom, to launch the service – though she won't be delivering the messages.

The "Greetings gram" is reminiscent of a scene from Love Actually featuring Andrew Lincoln and Kiera Knightley. It is being delivered by PR agency Taylor Herring and is available in London, Manchester and Birmingham.

Now TV is using the activation to promote the Christmas films available on its platform.

The brand is also offering a digital alternative where people can upload a picture of themselves and star in their own digital "Greetings gram". The animated gram is downloadable and can be shared via social media or text message.

Marina Storti, managing director of Now TV, said: "This Christmas, Now TV has got you covered. Not only do we have an amazing range of Christmas films available, but we're also providing members of the public with a once-in-a-lifetime chance to send their loved one a Love Actually-inspired greeting. We hope our new 'Greetings gram' service helps spread some cheer this Christmas."

