Now TV hires Universal Pictures marketer to lead marcomms

Now TV has appointed Jamie Schwartz to head up its marketing.

Schwartz, who becomes the streaming service's director of brand, marketing and merchandise, reports to Now TV managing director Marina Storti and is responsible for brand development and guardianship, marketing strategy and campaigns, media planning, PR, social, editorial and in-product merchandising.

He joins from Universal Pictures International, where he served as executive vice-president of marketing for Focus Features and was responsible for delivering theatrical film release plans, international marketing strategy and campaigns, video-on-demand release strategy and creative development.

Prior to this he held senior positions at The Weinstein Company, Momentum Pictures and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

“After learning that Jamie had studied archaeology at university because of his love of Indiana Jones movies, it was clear to us that he shares our passion for brilliant content,” Storti said.

“With over 20 years’ marketing experience in the entertainment industry, his talent, knowledge and enthusiasm will help us take Now TV to new heights as we bring the world’s best entertainment, cinema and sport to more and more customers.”

