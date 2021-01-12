Arvind Hickman
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Now TV hires Universal Pictures marketer to lead marcomms

Sky-owned streaming service Now TV has recruited Jamie Schwartz as director of brand, marketing and merchandising.

Jamie Schwartz: reports to Now TV managing director Marina Storti
Jamie Schwartz: reports to Now TV managing director Marina Storti

Now TV has appointed Jamie Schwartz to head up its marketing. 

Schwartz, who becomes the streaming service's director of brand, marketing and merchandise, reports to Now TV managing director Marina Storti and is responsible for brand development and guardianship, marketing strategy and campaigns, media planning, PR, social, editorial and in-product merchandising. 

He joins from Universal Pictures International, where he served as executive vice-president of marketing for Focus Features and was responsible for delivering theatrical film release plans, international marketing strategy and campaigns, video-on-demand release strategy and creative development.

Prior to this he held senior positions at The Weinstein Company, Momentum Pictures and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

“After learning that Jamie had studied archaeology at university because of his love of Indiana Jones movies, it was clear to us that he shares our passion for brilliant content,” Storti said.

“With over 20 years’ marketing experience in the entertainment industry, his talent, knowledge and enthusiasm will help us take Now TV to new heights as we bring the world’s best entertainment, cinema and sport to more and more customers.”

A version of this story originally appeared on PRWeek

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

Karmarama appoints James Denton-Clark as first client chief

January 06, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones
Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Special podcast episode: What is the ‘Snapchat’ generation and how can adland protect younger workers during Covid?

Promoted

January 04, 2021
Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Where do you look for positivity and inspiration?

Promoted

December 23, 2020
We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

We launched a travel brand in 2020… and it worked

Promoted

December 22, 2020