TV industry bullish after 'record-breaking' ad investment soars to £5.5bn

Industry leaders are confident of a solid year after advertisers spent a record amount of money on TV ads in 2021, which saw a £1bn lift in media spend, according to Thinkbox analysis of Nielsen Ad Intel data.

In total, TV investment increased year-on-year by 24% to £5.46bn, which was also 11% higher than the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. It further smashed the previous watermark of £5.28bn in 2016.

Nearly all categories reported substantial rises in TV investment, led by “online-born businesses”, which increased its TV spend by 42% to £1.12bn.

Online-born businesses, a category created by Thinkbox, refers to companies that began online with no prior bricks and mortar presence, such as food delivery apps, online marketplaces, streaming platforms, used car platforms and more.

These ecommerce businesses grew rapidly during the pandemic and have substantially scaled their marketing budgets, including in TV, to drive brand awareness and web traffic, according to Thinkbox, a senior media buyers and ITV's sales leader.

Within online-born businesses, the fastest-growing sub-category in 2021 was food delivery and subscription, with TV advertising spend up £58m year-on-year. This was followed by online marketplaces (up £35m) and finance (up £31m) (See infographic further down).

The two-year trend shows even stronger growth with the used cars TV investment up 222%, food delivery and subscription up 185% and streaming services up 145% (see chart below).

In fact the majority of categories lifted their annual investment in TV advertising in 2021 (see chart below), led by entertainment and leisure (up 40%), retail (up 28%), finance (up 28%) and automotive (up 20%).

Only three categories reduced spend on TV, games and consoles (down 22%), mail order (down 8%) and office equipment (down 2%).

ITV group commercial director Simon Daglish told Campaign the record-breaking year was due to several factors.

Firstly – due to lockdowns – TV benefited other traditional mass reach channels being effectively shut down for months, such as outdoor and cinema.

There has also been a “huge body of new digital clients that need to grow brand relevance”, from used car marketplaces like Cinch, Cazoo and Motorway to food and grocery delivery apps like Deliveroo, UberEats and Getir.

“I think what the pandemic did for TV is that it encouraged clients to reappraise the effectiveness of TV,” Daglish added.

“They had moved into a lot of different channels and came back to TV and found it worked really well. So then after the lockdown was lifted, these companies continued their investment and can see the positive results from that.”

ITV reported record annual ad revenues up 24% to £1.96bn in 2021, and the broadcaster expects ad revenues will rise 16%, year-on-year, in Q1 2022.

This optimistic outlook was announced at the same time as ITV revealed it would allow viewers the option to either subscribe to an ad-free VOD service or continue receiving an ad-funded model as part of a new AVOD-SVOD service ITVX, which replaces ITV Hub this year and alarmed investors due to concerns about future content costs.

In the immediate future, Daglish said it was difficult to predict how the TV ad market would track throughout 2022, partly due to inflation, but there has been early interest in the first autumn Fifa World Cup, with two broadcast partners – yet to be publicly announced – already signed up.

“It's fair to say we are seeing interest in this year's World Cup this far ahead, which is something that we haven't seen before, and I've been doing it for 11 years now,” he said.

"It's right in the prime set of autumn advertising and the England team have a chance to go deep in the tournament. When you look at the Euros and the audience it generated (with England making the final), the power to drive viewer engagement is just massive."

Daglish’s optimism is shared by the AV head of Publicis Media's investment arm, PMX. Yatin Patel described 2021 as “a fantastic year in which money bounced back into the market”.

He predicted 2022 would see around a 4% year-on-year growth in TV ad spend, but it would not be a smooth ride.

“This year started off strongly with ad spend in TV up 16% in Q1," he said. "We believe the market is going to be on par year on year in Q2, down in Q3 when compared to last year’s Euros bump, but it will go up again at the back end of the year as we move towards the World Cup in Qata.

“The most demanded football tournament in the world usually sticks another £20m to £30m into the TV ad market in terms of demand.

“I think that'll be a very busy period for all advertisers and there will be a lot of people scrambling for airtime. But who knows what impact that will have in an already highly demand season leading up to Christmas.”

Sales executives at host broadcaster ITV hope England, pictured above, can replicate their Euro 2020 form with a deep run in the Fifa World Cup in Qatar this year. Photo: Getty Images.

The reach/inflation 'squeeze'

A challenge that TV broadcasters and media buyers will need to overcome is how to manage client expectations, particularly due to diminishing linear TV audience reach on the one hand, and CPP (cost per rating point) inflation on the other.

This perceived “squeeze” on the value of TV advertising was highlighted at Campaign’s recent TV Ad Summit, where Tesco head of media and campaign planning Nick Ashley warned that it was “increasingly hard to justify the lengths we go to for these partnerships in this climate”.

Other senior marketers at the event expressed similar concerns; the sorts of conversations that Campaign is aware are being raised with media buyers.

Patel told Campaign that inflation figures – when compared on a year-on-year basis – were distorted due to the pandemic, and he believed the market would settle in the summer, when advertisers would be able to “get more bang for your buck in terms of the cost per ratings”.

“Everyone knows TV works, it's still the most trusted channel on a client's media plan and for a lot of advertisers; it still delivers great ROI,” he added.

Daglish believes that focusing on the decline of linear TV audience fails to account for the growth in on-demand viewing.

“Actually, our reach in terms of our VOD reach and TV more broadly is growing,” he explained. “So there are other routes to audiences who view our content. I think one just needs to be a little bit more cunning with the planning.”

On the point about inflation, he added: "What you'll see, certainly for ITV, is later in the year inflation coming off because we're comparing this quarter with Q1 in 2021, which had very high audiences – because we were in lockdown – and slightly lower demand. That should equalise later on in the year, so inflation will come off, but to what extent – I don't know."

ITV is betting that advances in measurement (CFlight) and targeting (programmatic trading platform Planet V) will attract a longer tail of new advertisers to the market.

Thinkbox analysis has shown that for the second year running, more than 1,200 new advertisers invested in TV, which is well above the 2015-19 average of 841 new-to-TV advertisers.

“There's no doubt about that as TV targeting becomes more nuanced, specific and easier to use, we will grow that long tail of advertisers,” Daglish said.

"Our goal is to grow the tail significantly, and then grow the advertisers who are in that tail from small spenders to medium and hopefully big spenders.”

Although he could not predict an exact timeframe for when these adtech advances will roll out and mature, he believed it would become a "serious proposition” in the "next year or so".

