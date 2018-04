Now TV: it is hosting a pop-up for Grease's 40th anniversary

The brand is recreating Frenchy’s bedroom so that fans can travel back to the 1950s. Guests will be able to pick up some rollers and hairnets to dress up like a Pink Lady.

The activation takes place on 10 May and 11 May in Soho. Fans will need to enter a ballot to be in with a chance of attending the experience.