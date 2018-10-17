TV is medium most likely to create positive response, consumers say

Consumers are more likely to respond positively to brand messages on TV than on any other above-the-line advertising medium, a new study has found, while respondents also rated TV the most trustworthy platform for brand messages.

Marketing agency FKC polled 2,000 UK adults on their attitudes to advertising with questions about topics including brand loyalty and messaging.

When asked where they felt they responded most positively to brand messages, 50.4% of respondents said TV, behind only in-store promotions, with 54.1%.

That places TV ahead of Facebook, YouTube, billboards, radio, newspapers, magazines and direct mail, which all scored between 43.4% and 41.7%.

Other online platforms – Instagram, Google, Twitter and LinkedIn – had lower responses still.

TV was named the single most "credible or trustworthy platform on which to see or hear brand messages" by 22% of those polled. This is twice as high as the next highest, in-store messages, with 11%. Facebook and YouTube were both just behind this with 10% each.

The survey also asked participants to name a favourite brand and found that just over half (51%) were unable to do so. The brand given most as an answer was Amazon (but at only 5.5%), with Tesco, Asda, Next and Primark close behind.