Now TV opens Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo studio

Guests will be able to stream an episode of the show at the activation.

Now TV is creating a Game of Thrones-inspired tattoo studio to mark the final series being available on the streaming site.

There will be designs from Lauren Winzer, who created GoT star Sophie Turner’s "The pack survives" tattoo.

Now TV is offering 100 free tattoos at Soho studio The Circle, which will be given a Seven Kingdoms-style makeover. Visitors will also be able to stream episode one of the new season while getting inked.

The activation is running on 16 and 17 April and is being delivered by PR agency Fever.

