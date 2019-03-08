TV Planning Awards judges named

Peter Duffy, chief customer officer at Just Eat, Kerry Chilvers, brands director at Direct Line, and Kathi Hall, head of content strategy & brand at Age UK, are part of an 18-strong judging panel for the free-to-enter TV Planning Awards run by Thinkbox in association with Campaign.

They join fellow judges: Richard Morris, chief executive of Initiative; Rachel Bristow, partnerships director at Sky Media; Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner at Mother; Emily Fairhead-Keen, group strategy director at Wavemaker; Murray Calder, strategy director at Mediacom Edinburgh; Mike Florence, chief strategy officer at PHD; Lindsey Clay, chief executive of Thinkbox; Gen Kobayashi, head of strategy at Ogilvy; Lee Baring, head of agency trading at VCCP Media; Nick Hirst, executive strategy director at Adam & Eve/DDB; Gideon Spanier, global head of media at Campaign & Media Week; Zoe Harkness, head of planning at Thinkbox; Rufus Radcliffe, group marketing and research director at ITV and Kerry Taylor, chief marketing officer at Viacom UK. Thinkbox chair Tess Alps is chairing the judging panel.

"Being an awards judge is something of an honour. But it’s also a sacrifice," said Alps. "If you’re eminent enough to be asked, then you’re probably quite busy and will have to find time somewhere to read diligently and digest all the entry papers. There’s also very little reward for being a judge, other than finding out what excellent idea others have made real and the warm feeling of playing a vital role in inspiring people to do ever better work. So, I am beyond grateful that some of the finest minds in our industry are donating their valuable time and energy to help keep TV planning great."

The awards, now in their 12th year, celebrate brilliantly effective uses of TV and recognise the people behind them.

The deadline for this year’s contest is 4pm on Friday 15 March, 2019 and entries are open to UK campaigns only. The results will be announced at an afternoon ceremony on Thursday July 4.

There are six categories:

Best use of Content

Best use of TV Sponsorship

Best use of TV AND…

Best Ongoing use of TV

Best Newcomer to TV

Best Low Budget use of TV

Judges will also select a Grand Prix winner from the category winners and shortlisted entries and may also decide to give special awards for particularly deserving papers.

For more details and to enter online, visit tvplanningawards.co.uk