TV’s festive ad crackers

Rich Denney, Executive creative director, St Luke’s

If I was the big man himself looking at this year’s Christmas list, I’d be very happy indeed as there’s nothing naughty on this list in front of me.

First up and one of my fave’s is Asda’s “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas”. You’d have to be the Grinch not to enjoy this absolute Christmas gem. Feels like the start of something very special from Asda and can’t wait to see their follow up next year.

Boots’ “Joy for All” lives by its title. Love the direction and casting on this and Hall & Oates’ You Make My Dreams (Come True) sprinkles magic and sparkle throughout it too.

“The Beginner” from John Lewis once again delivers all the Christmas feels but with a fresh perspective on life. The cover of Blink-182 is just incredible. Possibly the best cover I’ve heard in a very long time.

"A Christmas Love Story" from the National Lottery is my favourite Christmas story this year. The use of the lottery ticket is so bloody clever and what a touch using the Crazy Frog song as a ringtone to play its part at the end. Just wonderful. As for the performances, they make every second of this three-and-a-half-minute Christmas special just perfect.

TK Maxx doesn’t follow the crowd at Christmas, opting to live in its own bold, beautiful, and quite possibly bonkers world and again nails it with this year’s festive offering. High fives all round to everyone this year. Merry Christmas.

1. Asda “Have your Elf a Merry Christmas”

Buddy the Elf, played by Will Ferrell, stars in Asda’s festive campaign, which features clips from the original, well-loved Elf movie, iconic lines from the film reprised, and newly filmed footage. Set to the track Santa Claus is Coming to Town, the story follows Buddy’s arrival at Asda to help in the busy period running up to Christmas. But while he’s full of festive cheer, his enthusiasm risks getting him into a spot of trouble.



Agency: Havas London Creative team: Vicki Maguire, Dan Cole, Andy Garnett, Rob Greaves, Sam Daly Client: Stephi Brett-Lee Production company: Rattling Stick Director: Danny Kleinman

2. Boots “Joy for All”

Boots brings to life the magic of receiving the perfect present once more – this time fronted by a character called Holly. Played by actress Lydia West, Holly finds a pair of magical spectacles that give her the power to see the joy hidden in the people around her. Set to the Hall & Oates track You Make My Dreams (Come True), the ad ends on Christmas morning when the identity of the owner of the magic spectacles – the mysterious “SC” – is revealed as you know who.



Agency: The Pharm/VMLY&R Creative team: Laurent Simon, Sara Rose, Lee Hanson, Mark Prime Client: Pete Markey Production company: Academy Director: Si&Ad

3. John Lewis “The Beginner”

Following the launch of John Lewis’ “Building Happier Futures” programme – a long-term commitment to help young people with experience of the care system in a number of ways – its Christmas ad this year follows a middle-aged man as he struggles comedically to master the skill of skateboarding despite many failed attempts, accidents and mishaps. All is revealed when a young teenager he and his partner are about to foster arrives at his home anxiously clutching her beloved skateboard in the final scene.



Agency: Adam & Eve/DDB Creative team: Matt Gay & Feargal Balance; Edward Usher & Xander Hurt; Andy Clough & Richard McGrann Client: Holly Kicul Production company: Biscuit Filmworks

4. The National Lottery “A Christmas Love Story”

Set to a new arrangement of George Michael’s Faith, this spot begins with a chance encounter between two people who meet on a train and hastily exchange a phone number on the back of a National Lottery ticket. After, the girl realises the number is smudged. Then news of an unclaimed winning lottery ticket stokes tension. Eventually, the couple reunite – lucky in love and the lottery. The unspoken message? Take a chance and believe in the magic of hope and possibility this Christmas.



Agency: Adam & Eve DDB Creative team: Ben Tollett, executive creative director; Forrest Clancy and Jay Parekh, creatives Client: Anna McInally

Production company: Smuggler Director: Tom Hooper

5. TK Maxx “Christmas Nailed”

TK Maxx puts a light-hearted and quirky spin on cutting costs in its festive ad. When a young woman reveals she bought all of her presents at TK Maxx, she gets a suspenseful high five from her dad. Many more follow, culminating in a climactic showdown. The spot, jam-packed with colourful settings, comedic timing and obscure charm, is set to Cerrone’s 1977 disco classic Supernature. The end result neatly underscores TK Maxx’s USP, which is all about surprising finds at low prices.

Agency: Wieden+Kennedy London Creative team: Paddy Treacy, creative director; Hannah Smit, creative director; Georgina Brisby, creative; Marcelo Duarte, creative; Susan Hoffman, executive creative director Client: Deborah Dolce Production company: Riff Raff Director: Max Siedentopf

