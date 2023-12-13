TV’s festive cracker

A view from Academy Member

Megan Egan, senior creative, Creature London

It’s the most wonderful time of the year – no, not Christmas – it’s that time of year when brands embrace long-form films, of course, because what better way is there to overindulge than in 60+ seconds of scrumptiously good storytelling?



Go on – loosen your belt a notch or two and shove your six-second YouTube bumpers next to the coal, because this festive feast of shortlisted films will have your tinsel tingling and your fingers dipping back into the tin for more.



We begin at the moment an all-singing Christmas icon is born (of a pun); then embark on an epic mother-daughter adventure to the North Pole, delivering gifts along the way. Next, we see a tale as old as time, remixed and rewritten, before finishing things off with an oven glove choir and a fable all about festive spirit.



So, are you sat in front of the fire with a cup of Baileys hot chocolate? Good, then let’s begin.



Asda: “Make this Christmas Incredibublé”

Our first story begins with a pun. An incredibublé pun.

Coming off the back of “Elf” (“Have your Elf a merry Christmas”), this year’s film was a hard nut to crack, but I’m pleased to say it’s come out perfectly toasted. This spot is a great example of a story well told: it started with a tantalising teaser involving a strange noise coming from a cupboard; gave the people what they want with an iconic Christmas banger; and left us wanting more with an unapologetically “sell, sell, sell” 90 seconds involving Asda’s legendary new sales manager.

You want more bumph? Impossible.



Boots: “Thank you, Santa”

The next story is an epic adventure. The destination? North. And what better way to demonstrate the wide range of gifts Boots has to offer than introducing us to a whole host of characters across the globe being matched to their perfect gift. Highlights include the Dyson hair wrap for the luscious-locked pilot, and, of course, the practical gift to end all practical gifts – flight socks for Santa. The poor man’s legs must ache after several trips around the globe after all.



John Lewis Partnership: “Snapper: The Perfect Tree”

“Let your traditions grow.” The message feels apt considering the recent departure from incumbent Adam & Eve/DDB. This spot is, without question, the most anticipated film of the year, and, oh boy, what pressure that brings, but Saatchi & Saatchi have come out the blocks singing (quite literally) with a gorgeously heart-warming story about a boy and his Venus Flytrap. Because what screams “Christmas” more than a present-eating plant-based monster? Nothing, that’s what.



Morrisons: “More of the winning feeling”

This spot features a chorus of singing oven gloves no less, here to help hosts win at Christmas. It’s loud, it’s bold, it’ll have you tapping your slippers and swinging your baubles, and surely will feature on a few Christmas karaoke playlists this year. High fives with oven gloves all round.



Tesco: “Helping you #BecomeMoreChristmas”

Lastly, we have a tale sure to make the Grinch flinch – a tale all about Christmas spirit. There’s not much to say about this spot beyond one simple fact – it’ll melt the coldest of hearts. We begin on a teenage boy who’s lost the love for Christmas. He resents the festivities and rejects joy at every turn. In the end, it’s an old memory that stirs up his inner Christmas tree and, before you know it, he’s covered in pine needles and fairy lights. This spot is so joyous and silly, top marks all round for costume design and festive feels.

Who will the Thinkbox Academy vote for? And who gets your vote? Tweet us @ThinkboxTV using #Thinkboxes and view all the previous winners at www.thinkbox.tv/thethinkboxes

The Thinkboxes shortlist - November/December 2023

1. Asda: “Make this Christmas Incredibublé”





No one loves Christmas as much as Asda… well, almost no one. Because Michael Bublé, who takes on the role of Asda’s new chief quality officer in Asda’s Christmas ad, loves it even more. In this ad, Bublé cheerfully walks around a warehouse, commenting on a turkey, asking for more "boomf" in the rise of a panettone, tasting food and checking the sequins on a dress. The film ends with him singing “Walking in a Winter Wonderland” with a choir.



Agency: Havas London Creative team: Nathalie Gordon, creative director; Dan Cole, executive creative director; Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer Client: David Hills, chief customer officer Production company: Hungry Man Director: Taika Waititi

2. Boots: “Thank you, Santa”





A young girl and her mum make an epic journey to the North Pole for Boots. Their mission is two-fold: to thank Santa by presenting him with a carefully selected present, and to show Boots’ commitment to offering the perfect present for everyone this holiday season. Armed with a bulging bag filled with various Boots gifts, the pair travel from their local high street to snow-covered landscapes, dispensing heart-warming Christmas cheer along the way.



Agency: The Pharm Creative team: Sarah Bamford, creative partner; Jonathan Thake, copywriter; Steve Wioland, creative; Matt Woolner, creative Client: Rebecca Vittles, senior marketing manager Production company: Rogue Director: Sam Brown

3. John Lewis Partnership: “Snapper: The Perfect Tree”





Snapper The Venus Fly Trap steals the show in John Lewis’s Christmas campaign this year. In the spot, a young boy nurtures a fast-growing plant – initially believing it to be the perfect Christmas tree. Despite Snapper outgrowing the living room, however, it becomes an exuberant part of the family's holiday celebrations, symbolising the joy found in celebrating the advent of new traditions. The soundtrack includes Andrea Bocelli performing Festa.



Agency: Saatchi & Saatchi Creative team: Frank Goodwin, chief creative officer; Paddy Fraser, executive creative director; Alex Kosterman, senior creative; Avani Maan, senior creative; Nathan Crawford, executive design director Production company: Riff Raff

Director: Megaforce

4. Morrisons: “More of the winning feeling”





Set to Starship’s 80s power ballad Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now, Morrisons’ festive ad shows various cooks and chefs at work preparing their Christmas meal, serenaded by their singing oven gloves. It’s all about showing Morrisons is on the side of the hosts this Christmas: whatever the need, nothing’s gonna stop Morrisons helping – just like the humble oven glove. The spot ends with Morrisons' iconic jingle, also given a festive twist.



Agency: Leo Burnett Creative team: Gareth Butters, creative director Client: Jennifer England, head of marketing communications Production company: Arts & Sciences Director: The Bobbsey Twins

5. Tesco: “Helping you #BecomeMoreChristmas”





Tesco’s Christmas spot celebrates the unifying power of the festive build up. The action shows people becoming more Christmas by turning into festive favourites such as decorated Christmas trees, snowmen and Christmas puddings as the big day gets closer. The playful idea came out of an insight from Tesco’s 2023 Christmas Report that a third of UK adults find the lead up to Christmas more exciting than Christmas Day itself.



Agency: BBH London Creative team: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, deputy executive creative director; Elliott White and Will Maxey, lead creative team Client: Emma Botton, customer director Production company: Iconoclast Director: Alaska (Marco Lafer and Gustavo Moraes)

The Thinkboxes, in association with Campaign, are the only bi-monthly awards that celebrate the UK’s world-beating TV ad creativity, in all its forms. They are judged by the Thinkbox Academy – advertising and marketing luminaries who have been involved in award-winning creative work for TV.

WANT TO SEE MORE GREAT WORK? HEAD TO THE THINKBOXES HUB



Thinkbox is the marketing body for commercial TV in the UK, in all its forms. Its shareholders are Channel 4, ITV, Sky Media and UKTV. Thinkbox works with the marketing community with a single ambition: to help advertisers get the best out of today’s TV.