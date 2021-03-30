TV's near future: everything you need to know

TV is the talk of the industry. This may be the 4,457th story you’ve read this month about its huge growth opportunities. That may be an exaggeration but there’s a lot of hype about TV: it really is having a moment.

Everyone is watching more TV than ever – live, bingeing, catching up, on demand and everything between.

The three most popular services in the UK – Netflix, Amazon and Disney+ – reached over 32.4m subscribers at the end of 2020. That’s an increase of more than 8m from the previous year.

Earlier this month, ITV saw a peak audience of 12.4m viewers tune in live to watch Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah – a further 2.2m viewers streamed it later on the ITV Hub.

That’s why we gathered some of the biggest broadcasters and brands for a candid conversation and debate about this Golden Age of TV – and how you, as marketers, can make the most of it.

You asked why there is growing attention in connected TV right now? How can brands better use first-party data moving forward? How can you measure cross-channel consumption across connected TV and linear? And is connected TV more expensive? We’ve got the answers, they’re ready to view and it’ll only take 45 minutes of your time.

Campaign’s media and technology editor Omar Oakes put these questions to: Stacy Gratz, global media director, Bacardi; Benazir Barlet-Batada, marketing activation director, Cadbury UK&I; Kate Waters, director of client strategy, ITV; Clare Peters, deputy head of client, Channel 4 and Phil Duffield, VP, UK, The Trade Desk.

