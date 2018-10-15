How Twentieth Century Fox is using street art to promote Bohemian Rhapsody

Twentieth Century Fox is using the University of West London building to promote Bohemian Rhapsody

The studio partnered with out-of-home media planning and buying agency Rapport, Regency Enterprises, Global Street Art and UWL to produce the mural.

As well as promoting the forthcoming release of Bohemian Rhapsody, a celebration of the heavy rock band Queen and its lead singer Freddie Mercury, the mural recognises the fact that Mercury earned a diploma in art and graphic design at Ealing Art College, now a part of UWL. He later using these skills to design the band's heraldic arms.

The painting of the mural took four days to complete and will remain on the Paragon building for the month of October. Twentieth Century Fox is also staging an immersive exhibition to promote the movie.