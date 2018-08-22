Alex Brownsell
Twinings appoints M&C Saatchi to creative business

Associated British Foods (ABF) has appointed M&C Saatchi as lead creative agency for Twinings, with a brief to "reframe" how consumers view the brand and the wider tea category.

It concludes a six month review process, guided by Ingenuity but led by the client.

Incumbent agency Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO opted not to re-pitch after eight years working on the account. In a statement, Twinings confirmed that the two had parted ways by "mutual consent" on the basis of "changing communications requirements".

The Omnicom agency's work for Twinings included the 2015 spot "Drink it all in".

M&C Saatchi has been tasked with creating a new integrated campaign for Twinings. It is understood that ABF is keen to "futureproof" the brand and make it more relevant for a younger generation, with consumption of black tea in decline and consumers often having a "passive" relationship with tea brands.

Liz Ashdown, brand director at Twinings, said: "We are delighted to be appointing M&C Saatchi to support Twinings. M&C Saatchi cut through our business challenges and showed bravery and inspiring brand idea thinking through the pitch process. We can’t wait to get started and look forward to a long partnership."

"Twinings will occupy a very special place in our client portfolio and we look forward to a long and exciting partnership," Giles Hedger, chief executive of M&C Saatchi, added.

Twinings recently launched a campaign to promote its Cold Infuse range of herbal and fruit infusions for cold water. The ads were created by AMV BBDO.

