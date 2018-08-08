Twinings hunts new agency after breaking with AMV BBDO

Campaign understands that Twinings, which is owned by Associated British Foods, is working with AAR and is close to pitch stage. The brand is thought to have changed its agency requirements to adapt to a tighter budget.

AMV BBDO was appointed to handle Twinings’ speciality teas in 2008, at the same time that Adam & Eve – then an independent start-up – was hired to launch the brand’s Everyday Tea. Later that year, AMV BBDO also won the brand’s digital advertising account.

The Omnicom agency's work for Twinings includes the 2015 spot "Drink it all in" (above).

Twinings' top marketer is director of global marketing excellence and innovation, Heather Hartridge. Hartridge has worked at Twinings since 2003, and was promoted to marketing director in 2012, and her current role in 2017.

Twinings did not respond to Campaign’s request for comment.