Twinings picks Uncommon to revamp brand

Twinings has hired Uncommon Creative Studio as its new creative agency following a competitive pitch.

Uncommon replaces M&C Saatchi, which worked with the tea brand for two years but did not repitch for the business.

The agency went up against Mother in the review, which was run by White Door Consulting.

Twinings has tasked Uncommon with revamping its brand image and creating an integrated campaign to launch later this year.

The agency review followed the recent appointments of Jo Spencer as Twinings’ marketing director and Simon Grove as head of brand.

Twinings said it has been expanding its Wellbeing range and plans to launch new products later this year.

Nils Leonard, co-founder of Uncommon, said: “We couldn’t be prouder to announce our partnership with Twinings as they embark on a new direction for the business in this next stage of growth. A heritage brand that shares our ambition at Uncommon to matter in the world is something we can’t wait to get stuck into. We’re looking forward to bringing a new purpose to bear later in the year for the excellent crew at Twinings.”

Grove added: “Uncommon impressed us from the start – their fierce creativity shone through every idea, equally backed up with meaningful insight. They grasped the huge opportunity for the brand and their bold ambition matched ours. We’re very excited to partner together in making Twinings a cultural beacon in the world of wellbeing and getting ever more people enjoying the incredible experience and benefits of our drinks.”

Twinings' sales last year grew 3.4% to £111m, according to Nielsen data, but it was overtaken as the UK's biggest tea brand by Yorkshire Tea, where sales were up 14.5% to £115m.