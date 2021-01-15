Emmet McGonagle
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twinings splits with M&C Saatchi and calls creative pitch

Changes are brewing at the tea brand.

Twinings: M&C Saatchi is not repitching for the business
Twinings: M&C Saatchi is not repitching for the business

Twinings is on the hunt for a new creative agency after parting ways with incumbent M&C Saatchi, which has worked with the brand for two years.

The tea brand is set to hold chemistry meetings over the coming weeks, and M&C Saatchi is not repitching for the business.

A spokesperson for Twinings told Campaign: “We can confirm that Twinings have decided to part company with M&C Saatchi after two years based on the changing needs of the Twinings brand. 

“We are grateful to the M&C Saatchi team for all of the hard work, passion and creativity they have provided to our UK business over the past two years."

M&C Saatchi was appointed to Twinings’ creative account in 2018, following a six-month review process.

The agency was handed the task of creating an integrated campaign for Twinings to follow on from the brand’s “Drink it all in” work, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

A spokesperson for M&C Saatchi said: “We are parting ways with Twinings by mutual agreement and won’t be participating in their pitch process. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Over the past two years Twinings has released work focusing on its Cold Infuse tea.

In 2019, the brand was parodied on Saturday Night Live in a satirical ad for “Twinings Extreme”, starring Emma Thompson, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon.

In August last year, Twinings relaunched its flagship central London location on the Strand as a concept store, featuring four "moments of curiosity".

Twinings' sales last year grew 3.4% to £111m, according to Nielsen data, but it was overtaken as the UK's biggest tea brand by Yorkshire Tea, where sales were up 14.5% to £115m.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Goodbye 2020, hello 2021: five lessons for the year ahead and beyond

Promoted

Added 21 hours ago
What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

What do you want to ask the nation about its future?

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago
Best practice on TikTok

Best practice on TikTok

Promoted

Added 27 hours ago
The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

The six pandemic opportunities – and how to grasp them

Promoted

January 13, 2021