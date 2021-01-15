Twinings splits with M&C Saatchi and calls creative pitch

Twinings is on the hunt for a new creative agency after parting ways with incumbent M&C Saatchi, which has worked with the brand for two years.

The tea brand is set to hold chemistry meetings over the coming weeks, and M&C Saatchi is not repitching for the business.

A spokesperson for Twinings told Campaign: “We can confirm that Twinings have decided to part company with M&C Saatchi after two years based on the changing needs of the Twinings brand.

“We are grateful to the M&C Saatchi team for all of the hard work, passion and creativity they have provided to our UK business over the past two years."

M&C Saatchi was appointed to Twinings’ creative account in 2018, following a six-month review process.

The agency was handed the task of creating an integrated campaign for Twinings to follow on from the brand’s “Drink it all in” work, created by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

A spokesperson for M&C Saatchi said: “We are parting ways with Twinings by mutual agreement and won’t be participating in their pitch process. We wish them all the best for the future.”

Over the past two years Twinings has released work focusing on its Cold Infuse tea.

In 2019, the brand was parodied on Saturday Night Live in a satirical ad for “Twinings Extreme”, starring Emma Thompson, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon.

In August last year, Twinings relaunched its flagship central London location on the Strand as a concept store, featuring four "moments of curiosity".

Twinings' sales last year grew 3.4% to £111m, according to Nielsen data, but it was overtaken as the UK's biggest tea brand by Yorkshire Tea, where sales were up 14.5% to £115m.