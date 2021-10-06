Twinings unveils debut work from Uncommon

Twinings has rolled out the debut work from its agency Uncommon Creative Studio, with a campaign called “Alive in every drop”, devised to promote a new wellness tea range and showcase the brand's place in modern British culture.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director James Marsh, the campaign celebrates the different moments people can have when drinking tea.

The film series will run across TV, online and social media, having broken yesterday (5 October) during Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off. The campaign will also be supported by out of home.

The ad for Twinings’ blend Glow includes an energetic early-morning dance set to the track Bad Karma by Axel Thesleff, while a spot for the brand's Calm blend, features a moment of serenity on the beach. For Twining's Focus blend, the ad features artist MC Nino performing live.

Twinings hired Uncommon to revamp its brand earlier this year following a competitive pitch. The agency replaced M&C Saatchi.

The historic tea brand was founded in 1706.