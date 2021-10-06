Shauna Lewis
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twinings unveils debut work from Uncommon

The tea brand hired the agency earlier this year.

Twinings has rolled out the debut work from its agency Uncommon Creative Studio, with a campaign called “Alive in every drop”, devised to promote a new wellness tea range and showcase the brand's place in modern British culture.

Directed by Academy Award-winning director James Marsh, the campaign celebrates the different moments people can have when drinking tea.

The film series will run across TV, online and social media, having broken yesterday (5 October) during Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off. The campaign will also be supported by out of home.

The ad for Twinings’ blend Glow includes an energetic early-morning dance set to the track Bad Karma by Axel Thesleff, while a spot for the brand's Calm blend, features a moment of serenity on the beach. For Twining's Focus blend, the ad features artist MC Nino performing live.

Twinings hired Uncommon to revamp its brand earlier this year following a competitive pitch. The agency replaced M&C Saatchi.

The historic tea brand was founded in 1706.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Don't believe the hype – discover the truth: CTV

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Rising to the remit: C4’s “Super.Human.” wins gold for TV creativity

Promoted

October 04, 2021
Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Annual Agency Poll: how’s your creative shop running and what needs fixing?

Promoted

September 30, 2021
Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Customer experience: what are your priorities?

Promoted

September 30, 2021