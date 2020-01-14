Twitch poaches Facebook gaming chief Damian Burns for EMEA MD

Twitch, the online streaming service for the gaming community owned by Amazon, has poached a senior Facebook exec to run the company’s EMEA operation in a newly-created role.

Damian Burns, senior director of gaming EMEA at Facebook, is leaving the social media behemoth after five years to become Twitch’s first EMEA managing director.

At Twitch, Burns is tasked with executing on Twitch’s vision, strategy and day-to-day operations. He will be based in London and will lead the office’s efforts to grow the Twitch community for the benefit of content creators, media partners, agencies, advertisers, publishers and developers.

Between 2015 and 2017 he was Facebook’s head of sales for Atlas, the platform’s ad server, before it was phased out. He went on to become senior director of gaming for the EMEA region, leading Facebook’s gaming business.

He had previously worked at Google for 10 years, latterly as head of agency relations for EMEA, where he led Google's strategy, revenue and relationships with global agency holding companies and their biggest advertising clients. Previously he had been a founding member of Publicis Groupe media agency Zenith’s first digital outfit, Zed Media, almost 20 years ago.

Sara Clemens, chief operating officer at Twitch, said: "Damian’s deep experience in digital advertising, gaming and community services make him the ideal partner to help realize the potential of multiplayer entertainment."