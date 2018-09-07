Twitter appoints ex-Facebook marketer Sarah Personette to head client solutions

Sarah Personette joins Twitter in October

Personette joins the social media network in October from Refinery29, where she was chief operating officer. At Twitter she effectively fills the gap left by newly promoted Matt Derella, global vice-president of revenue and content partnerships, whom she will report to.

Based at Twitter's New York offices, Personette will oversee all Twitter's worldwide client services leaders, client solutions development and global brands.

Her appointment will free up Derella to focus on his expanded role heading content partnerships, self-serve advertising, operations and services.

Before taking on the COO role at Refinery29, Personette was vice-president of Facebook's global business marketing team from 2014 to 2017. Before that she was US president of Universal McCann Worldwide and a senior vice-president of Starcom Mediavest Group.

She is also a corporate director for Build-A-Bear Workshop, a publicly traded retail firm, while she is a director of Northwestern Univeristy's alumnae board, She Runs It and the Reisenbach Foundation.

Personette said: "I feel incredibly honored to be joining Twitter at this time and with this team. Twitter creates the forum for people’s voices to be heard, and that is hugely meaningful for brands who want to make genuine connections. I look forward to working with the top marketers in the world to help them move consumers from inspiration to action."

Separately, Snapchat parent company Snap's chief strategy officer Imran Khan is leaving the company as it struggles to retain users after an app redesign.