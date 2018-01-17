Alex Brownsell
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter bot sellers probed for pushing 'stolen identities' to celebs

A company that allegedly stole identities and sold millions of fake Twitter followers to celebrities including Martha Lane Fox, James Cracknell and Paul Hollywood is under investigation in the US.

Devumi sells followers, likes and retweets for Twitter accounts
Devumi sells followers, likes and retweets for Twitter accounts

New York's chief prosecutor Eric Schneiderman has opened an investigation into Devumi, after a New York Times report accused the company of fraudulent behaviour, including stealing people’s identities and selling millions of bot followers.

Devumi, which promises to "accelerate" clients’ social media growth, sells a range of followers, likes, views and retweets across social media sites including Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, Pinterest, Vimeo and LinkedIn.

The Times report argues that Martha Lane Fox, herself a Twitter board member, made seven purchases from Devumi in 2016 - for which she blamed to a "rogue employee".

An official account belonging to The Great British Bake Off host Paul Hollywood, meanwhile, deleted his account after being contacted by journalists working for the Times.

The company’s Twitter account has been suspended following the allegations. In a statement, the social network commented that tactics used by Devumi on its platform violates its policies and are "unacceptable".

Writing on Twitter, New York state attorney General Schneiderman said: "Impersonation and deception are illegal under New York law. We’re opening an investigation into Devumi and its apparent sale of bots using stolen identities.

"The internet should be one of the greatest tools for democracy—but it’s increasingly being turned into an opaque, pay-to-play playground.

"The growing prevalence of bots means that real voices are too often drowned out in our public conversation. Those who can pay the most for followers can buy their way to apparent influence."

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

Promoted

January 17, 2018

Grey brings Thinkboxes Award home for Marks & Spencer

BRANDS
YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

Promoted

January 16, 2018

YouTube the "perfect environment" for charity partnership: Huawei's Andrew Garrihy

MEDIA
#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

Promoted

January 10, 2018

#Trending: Five key trends for 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track

Promoted

January 09, 2018

No promotion? No problem: Four steps to getting back on track