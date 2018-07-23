Simon Gwynn
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Twitter follows Facebook in share price plunge as monthly active users fall

Despite some other positive indicators, Twitter's share price fell 14% as the platform revealed a dip in its monthly active users in its second quarter results, compared to the previous quarter.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

Twitter had 335 million monthly active users between April and June, down from 336 million in the first quarter, though up from 326 million year-on-year. The decline was accounted for by the US user base, which decline from 69 million to 68 million monthly active users on the previous quarter.

Its number of daily active users increased 11% year-on-year, suggesting that Twitter is doing a better job of increasing engagement among existing users than attracting new ones – though it did not publish an absolute figure for daily active users.

Revenue, meanwhile, was up 24% year-on-year to $711m (£542m). Advertising revenue grew 23% to $601m, with total ad engagements up 81%, and cost-per-engagement falling 32%.

But one day after Facebook suffered the biggest loss of value in stock market history, investors appear to have paid more attention to the declining uder number. Facebook’s horror show came after its daily active users in Europe fell by three million.

Jack Dorsey, chief executive of Twitter, said the figures reflected efforts to "ensure more people get value" from Twitter.

"We want people to feel safe freely expressing themselves and have launched new tools to address problem behaviors that distort and distract from the public conversation," he said.

"We’re also continuing to make it easier for people to find and follow breaking news and events, and have introduced machine learning algorithms that organize the conversation around events, beginning with the World Cup. These efforts contributed to healthy year-over-year daily active usage growth of 11 percent and demonstrate why we’re investing in the long-term health of Twitter."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Got an idea for digital outdoor? Here's what to aim for

MEDIA
Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

Promoted

July 23, 2018

Building fans: how brands can use purpose in powerful ways

BRANDS
JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

Promoted

July 23, 2018

JICMAIL: Proving the power of mail

MEDIA
How to measure what matters: WATCH

Promoted

July 23, 2018

How to measure what matters: WATCH